Sentence imposed for 2020 hit-and-run accident; 13-year-old girl suffered serious injuries
Sentence imposed for 2020 hit-and-run accident; 13-year-old girl suffered serious injuries

Luis Ruiz of Grand Island was sentenced Thursday in Hall County District Court to four years in prison for leaving the scene of a serious accident in September 2020.

Ruiz, 22, of Grand Island was sentenced to four years for failing to stop and render aid in an accident that caused serious injury or death.

He also was sentenced to 90 days for first-offense willful reckless driving and three years for operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol that causes serious bodily injury. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Ruiz pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement.

The three-vehicle accident, which took place Sept. 5, left a 13-year-old girl paralyzed from the waist down.

In the courtroom, the girl told Judge Mark Young that she forgives Ruiz, defense attorney Mark Porto said Friday. Ruiz also expressed remorse for the incident, Porto said. Both parties read emotional statements in the courtroom, Porto said.

The sentences include a $1,000 fine and post-release supervision for 24 months. He was given credit for one day served. His license will be revoked for 15 years.

