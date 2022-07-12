 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shoplifter uses nail care, eyebrow tools to remove security tags inside store

A Grand Island man allegedly used nail care and eyebrow care tools he found in the store to help in shoplifting items from the Burlington store Friday afternoon.

A witness saw the 53-year-old man open and use the personal care products to cut security tags off of merchandise in the store. He then concealed the items in two bags, which he’d also stolen from the store.

The nail care and eyebrow care sets had a value of $8.98. The two bags were worth $35.98.

The tags were found on the floor of the store, which is at 2230 N. Webb Road. The thefts occurred at 4:30 p.m.

Other items were reported to be stolen and concealed in the bags but had not yet been identified.

An employee of the store who knows the suspect from a previous job identified him. The suspect left the store in a red Chrysler Town and Country.

Police located the vehicle in the parking lot of 804 N. Boggs Ave.

The man was arrested for theft by shoplifting. He has three or more prior convictions for the same offense.

