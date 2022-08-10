Son, 29, arrested in fatal shooting of 57-year-old father in western Nebraska

A 29-year-old western Nebraska man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his father during a family dispute.

Joseph Bennett of Broadwater was arrested Monday night on suspicion of first-degree murder by deputies from the Morrill County Sheriff's Office. He is accused of fatally shooting 57-year-old Rodney Bennett.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers were called to a residence in Broadwater, a village about 40 miles north of Sidney in the Nebraska Panhandle, about 6:30 p.m. MDT. Troopers arrived to find Joseph Bennett in custody and his father dead.

An autopsy is planned, a patrol spokesman said. Morrill County Attorney Travis Rodak said Tuesday that he could provide no information other than to say the investigation is continuing.