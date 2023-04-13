A St. Paul man was arrested this week for motor vehicle homicide in connection with a collision in rural Hall County April 6.

Gary Williams, 62, was located by the Howard County Sheriff's Office. An arrest warrant for Williams was issued April 12.

Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Hall County Jail, where Williams was booked for, among other charges, motor vehicle homicide-prior DUI.

According to authorities:

On April 6, a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by Williams ran a stop sign at Highway 281 and White Cloud Road, about one mile north and two miles west of Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

Williams, the lone occupant, was headed east. His vehicle collided with a 2005 Chevy Impala traveling north on Highway 281.

A passenger in the Impala, Darren Findley, 59, of St. Libory, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people were injured in the crash, each transported to CHI St. Francis. Williams was among them.

Alcohol was a factor in the deadly collision, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to motor vehicle homicide, Williams is charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury (three counts), DUI .15 and above or refusal and violating a stop or yield sign.

The warrant was issued following an investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team. Additionally, the Hall County Attorney’s Office had ordered an autopsy on Findley.