St. Paul man sentenced in plot to kill ex-wife

Matthew Stephens of St. Paul, who was arrested after planning to kill his ex-wife, was sentenced in February to 20 to 30 years in prison.

Stephens, 31, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit a Class II felony and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Both offenses occurred in December 2019.

Hall County District Judge John Marsh sentenced Stephens to 10 to 15 years for each offense. The sentences for each will be served consecutively.

Marsh handed down the sentences on Feb. 3. Stephens was given 400 days credit for time already served.

At the time of his arrest, Grand Island Police said Stephens had made plans to kill Jennifer Swartz of Grand Island, who is his ex-wife.

In December 2019, GIPD reports Stephens grabbed Swartz and threatened her with a knife. He also stalked her movements “and took substantial steps toward the continuation of a plan to kill Swartz,” according to a news release from the Grand Island Police Department.

Four charges against Stephens were dismissed - making terroristic threats, felony stalking, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and violating a protection order.

Joshua Lytle of Grand Island was arrested as part of the same crime.

In June 2020, Lytle was sentenced to one year in jail for aiding and abetting a Class IIIA felony. That charge stemmed from his involvement in the conspiracy to murder Swartz in November and December 2019. Lytle was later sentenced to 18 months after he failed to appear for a hearing at the Hall County Courthouse.

