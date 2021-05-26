Stabbing victim in fair condition; Rodenbaugh stabbed in chest Monday afternoon

nd was in fair condition Tuesday at CHI Health St. Francis after he was stabbed Monday afternoon on Grant Street near Auto Central, 2204 W. Second St.
Rodenbaugh, 34, was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife about 3 p.m.
Grand Island Police arrested Thomas Franks, 24, after the altercation.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said employees of the car dealership called police promptly so police got there “relatively quickly.”
Initially, Rodenbaugh was uncooperative. He refused to identify himself and refused medical treatment, Duering said.
He started walking away. But “the officers had concerns over his medical condition because of the stab wound and followed him,” Duering said.
As “his condition degraded, he did finally give in and started talking to us, and we got him some medical help,” he said. An ambulance picked up Rodenbaugh in the area of Dunkin’ at 2021 W. Second St.
Franks was not in the area when police arrived.
“But after talking to some of the witnesses and doing some preliminary investigation, some of the officers knew of a nearby residence that he was sometimes associated with,” Duering said.
That residence is at 2023 W. Third St.
“So they went over there and got consent and that’s where they ended up finding him in the crawl space,” Duering said.
The two men and a third person were together when the assault occurred. The police did not release the name of the third person.
All three arrived in the area at the same time.
“So they were together prior to whatever broke loose in an assault,” Duering said.
Franks, who lives in Grand Island, was arrested for first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted second-degree murder and trespassing.
He is also a suspect in last Friday’s stabbing of Daniel Muir, Duering said. Muir told police he was assaulted by three individuals, whom he did not know, at a gas station in Grand Island. He did not know the name of the gas station.