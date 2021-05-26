Stabbing victim in fair condition; Rodenbaugh stabbed in chest Monday afternoon

nd was in fair condition Tuesday at CHI Health St. Francis after he was stabbed Monday afternoon on Grant Street near Auto Central, 2204 W. Second St.

Rodenbaugh, 34, was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife about 3 p.m.

Grand Island Police arrested Thomas Franks, 24, after the altercation.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said employees of the car dealership called police promptly so police got there “relatively quickly.”

Initially, Rodenbaugh was uncooperative. He refused to identify himself and refused medical treatment, Duering said.

He started walking away. But “the officers had concerns over his medical condition because of the stab wound and followed him,” Duering said.

As “his condition degraded, he did finally give in and started talking to us, and we got him some medical help,” he said. An ambulance picked up Rodenbaugh in the area of Dunkin’ at 2021 W. Second St.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Franks was not in the area when police arrived.

“But after talking to some of the witnesses and doing some preliminary investigation, some of the officers knew of a nearby residence that he was sometimes associated with,” Duering said.