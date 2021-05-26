State Patrol arrests drivers near Aurora, Wood River

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man near Aurora on Friday afternoon on drug charges and two men near Wood River Saturday on drug and weapons charges.

Robert Jones, 37, of Denver, was arrested Friday when troopers found him allegedly in possession of 181 pounds of marijuana.

Jones was driving east on Interstate 80 in a Ford Expedition. At about 4 p.m. Friday, a driver observed the Expedition following another vehicle too closely at mile marker 329 near Aurora. During the traffic stop, a canine from the Merrick County Sheriff’s Department detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 181 pounds of marijuana in large bags in the cargo area of the vehicle, according to the State Patrol. Jones was arrested and lodged at Hamilton County Jail for possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.