State Patrol arrests drivers near Aurora, Wood River

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man near Aurora on Friday afternoon on drug charges and two men near Wood River Saturday on drug and weapons charges.
Robert Jones, 37, of Denver, was arrested Friday when troopers found him allegedly in possession of 181 pounds of marijuana.
Jones was driving east on Interstate 80 in a Ford Expedition. At about 4 p.m. Friday, a driver observed the Expedition following another vehicle too closely at mile marker 329 near Aurora. During the traffic stop, a canine from the Merrick County Sheriff’s Department detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed 181 pounds of marijuana in large bags in the cargo area of the vehicle, according to the State Patrol. Jones was arrested and lodged at Hamilton County Jail for possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.
At about noon Saturday, the State Patrol received a report of a Chevrolet Impala being driven recklessly on I-80 near Wood River. Troopers located the vehicle in a gas station parking lot south of I-80 at the Grand Island interchange, at exit 312. During the encounter, a trooper observed a firearm in the center console of the vehicle, according to the State Patrol. Further investigation led to the discovery of 18 pills, suspected to be fentanyl, in a plastic bag inside the vehicle.
The driver, Miguel Vazquez Estrada, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Vazquez Estrada, 25, lives in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. The passenger, Cody Deichen, 26, of Hastings, was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Both men were taken to Hall County Jail.
As of Tuesday, Deichen still was in jail, while Vazquez Estrada had been released.