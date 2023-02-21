Hear about Nebraska's first serial killer and the heinous crimes he committed. Richards confessed to nine murders.
Host Josh Salmon
Guest: Dr. Nathan Tye, assistant professor of history at University of Nebraska at Kearney
Hear about Nebraska's first serial killer and the heinous crimes he committed. Richards confessed to nine murders.
Host Josh Salmon
Guest: Dr. Nathan Tye, assistant professor of history at University of Nebraska at Kearney
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.