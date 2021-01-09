Suspect in theft of Jeep arrested

Grand Island police said they believe they had arrested the man who hopped into a running vehicle at El Tucanazo Auto Sales on Wednesday and sped away.

Allen Dawkins, 25, is a suspect in the theft of the white 2014 Jeep Cherokee. At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man drove away with the vehicle after it had been jump-started by the car dealer.

Dawkins, who lives in Grand Island, was arrested at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday at 816 E. Fifth St. Arrested at the same time was his girlfriend, 19-year-old Maddie Watson of Minden.

Police had received a report of shoplifting at Menards. Video captured Dawkins arriving and departing in the Jeep Cherokee that was taken from El Tucanazo. He also met the physical description given by the car dealer, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department.

As Dawkins was taken into custody at the Fifth Street location, police say he was in possession of a controlled substance. During a search of his person, police found he had a fixed blade knife, measuring 4 inches long, in his pocket. Because of his record, Dawkins is prohibited from having weapons.

Officers located Watson in a nearby vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Minden. Inside that vehicle were four firearms.