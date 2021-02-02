Suspicious activity leads to arrest in Grand Island Casey's parking lot

After a Grand Island police officer approached a car Saturday night in the parking lot of a Casey’s General Store, a man inside the car was allegedly found to be in possession of several bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Mach Pathot, 18, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Casey’s at 806 N. Eddy St.

The arrest began as a case of suspicious activity. Driving past, the officer noticed that three individuals were sitting in a maroon Chevrolet Impala on the 800 block of West Eighth Street. It didn’t appear that the motor was running.

The officer shined a spotlight on the vehicle just to “see what was going on in the car,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

The driver of the car started the engine and headed down an alley, not at a high rate of speed, Duering said. The officer could see that a man in the back seat was “reaching down under the seat, and reaching all over the place.”

By that point, the officer thought “he probably needed to see what was going on,” he said. When he walked up to the car, parked at a Casey’s gas pump, “the odor of marijuana was pretty immediately apparent.”