Members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force arrested a 48-year-old Grand Island man Thursday afternoon on drug charges.
The task force arrived at about 3 p.m. at the residence, 2409 W. Charles St., with a federal arrest warrant. Officers contacted Daniel Harp, who was found to have suspected methamphetamine and Xanax in his possession, Grand Island police said.
Officials said they determined that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine.
Harp was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax). The former is a Class 2 felony, the latter a Class 4 felony.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the FBI-sponsored task force does most of its investigations at the federal level.
The task force comprises a number of agencies. The primary ones are Grand Island Police, the Nebraska State Patrol, sheriff’s departments from Hall, Adams and Buffalo counties and the police departments from Hastings and Kearney.