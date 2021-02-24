Teens from St. Paul, Palmer cited following traffic stop

Grand Island police recovered a loaded firearm after stopping three teenagers early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop at 724 E. 11th St.

The only juvenile, a 15-year-old boy from Grand Island, is on probation. He was arrested, cited and released to the Juvenile Detention Center at Papillion.

The vehicle was driven by Maria Welch, 19, of St. Paul. The other passenger was Katherine Schirm, 18, of Palmer. The traffic stop was conducted at 12:18 a.m.

A “Terry frisk” of at least one of the young people was conducted. Police have the ability to do a pat-down for dangerous items and weapons if they have reason to believe someone is committing a crime, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

Police “detected the odor of marijuana emanating from his person and he was also found to be in possession of tobacco products,” says the police media report. “A search of Schirm also found tobacco products in her possession.”

At that point, police had found items in the car and “were actually going through pockets,” Duering said.