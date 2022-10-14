 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car

  • Updated
101622-gii-news-teen-body-car-GI.jpg

Michelle and Tyler Roenz were reported missing from the Houston area Thursday, authorities said.

 HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman’s body in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island.

The teenager, Tyler Roenz, was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to law enforcement.

The Nebraska State Patrol was alerted around 2:45 p.m. by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a Mazda 3 believed to have been involved in a homicide was in Nebraska, according to a press release from the patrol.

Troopers found the vehicle around 3 p.m. traveling west on I-80 near Grand Island, according to the release. An officer tried to carry out a traffic stop, but Roenz fled at speeds reaching over 110 mph.

Roenz tried to slow down after about 9 miles, but the car hit the back of a semi truck and left the road, hitting a tree in a ditch. Roenz was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

Once the car was stopped, troopers found the body of a woman in the trunk, according to the release. They are working to identify the victim.

Roenz and his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, were reported missing from the Houston area Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

