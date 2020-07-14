The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Utah man Monday night in Grand Island after a long pursuit on Interstate 80 and Highway 34 during which the suspect exceeded 150 mph.
The pursuit began in York County and ended with Dustin La Rosa, 23, being arrested at a Grand Island hotel on South Locust Street. He spent the night at Hall County Jail.
At about 8 p.m., troopers were notified that Seward County Sheriff’s Department deputies had attempted to stop a westbound Chevrolet Camaro for speeding near mile marker 377 on I-80. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. A trooper observed the same vehicle traveling at 150 mph at mile marker 361 near Waco. The Camaro then drove through a lane closed for construction, striking traffic cones as it continued westbound. Seward County deputies then lost visual contact and discontinued the pursuit.
Another motorist reported the speeding vehicle a short time later and additional troopers responded. A trooper located the vehicle near mile marker 342 and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle again fled. Troopers initiated a pursuit.
The Camaro then exited at mile marker 324 near Giltner and began traveling westbound on Highway 34 at 155 mph. As the vehicle entered Grand Island, troopers discontinued the pursuit out of concern for the public, but additional troopers searched the area for the vehicle.
The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Troopers searched the area and were able to locate the suspect at the hotel.
La Rosa was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, failure to report an accident, numerous traffic violations and possession of drug money.