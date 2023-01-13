Troopers find 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Grand Island area traffic stop

AURORA – Two Arizona men, allegedly in possession of 50,000 fentanyl pills, were arrested in a traffic stop Thursday morning on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the driver of the vehicle, Jesus Quinones, 27, and passenger Daniel Alvillar, 44, both of Phoenix.

At about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly pass a semi. The traffic stop occurred at mile marker 326 on I-80.

During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. "A search of the vehicle then revealed several bags of suspected fentanyl pills located inside the tailgate of the pickup," says a news release from the State Patrol. The pills weighed more than 11 pounds. Troopers also found small amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.

Quinones and Alvillar were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. As of Friday, both men were lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.