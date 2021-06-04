Two arrested after incident at Wood River truck stop

Two Coloradoans involved in a fight Wednesday night at the Pilot Travel Center near Wood River were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol.
At about 7:40 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a fight at the truck stop, which is near mile marker 300 on Interstate 80. Upon arrival, troopers located the people believed to be involved in the incident.
During the investigation, a State Patrol canine detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside one of the subject’s vehicle.
In a search of the vehicle, the State Patrol says, troopers located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a machete. A search of another vehicle involved in the incident led to the location of additional meth and drug paraphernalia.
Troopers arrested Steve Williams, 42, of Pueblo, Colo., for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Jennifer Jones, 34, of Pueblo was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Thursday, both individuals were being housed at the Hall County Jail.