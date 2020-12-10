Two Chapman men bound over on sexual assault charges

CENTRAL CITY — Two Chapman men accused of sexually assaulting the same 14-year-old Chapman girl have been bound over to Merrick County District Court.

Terry Reilly waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday. Andrew Kreikemeier was bound over on Dec. 2.

The two men are accused of sexually assaulting the girl at different times earlier this year.

Reilly, 50, is charged with two counts of committing first-degree sexual assault on the girl in June.

Kreikemeier, 31, is charged with one count of the same offense, alleged to have occurred in May.

First-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class IB felony.

Both men will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 in District Court.

Reilly remains in Merrick County Jail.

Kreikemeier was released on bond Dec. 3.