Two-day stretch in Omaha nets 32,000 fake pills

Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division seized approximately 32,000 fake pills in Omaha, some laced with lethal doses of fentanyl, in a two-day span beginning July 8.

During the first six months of 2022, DEA investigators seized approximately 151,500 pills in Nebraska, marking an 83% increase over the 82,775 pills seized in all of 2021.

“Fake pills, designed to look like legitimate prescription medications, are readily available on the streets of Nebraska,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said in a news release. “No city or town, be it rural or urban, big or small, is immune to this substance. We want people to be aware of the dangers of taking these pills and other substances of unknown origin.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, equivalent in size to 10 to 20 grains of salt, is considered a potentially lethal dose.

DEA lab testing reveals that four out of every 10 pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose. Marketed as M30’s, Blues and Mexican Oxy, these pills are designed to look like prescription opioids including oxycodone (including Oxycontin and Percocet ), hydrocodone (Vicodin) and alprazolam (Adderall ). In Nebraska, fake pills can sell for as low as $3 to $5 per pill, making the recent 32,000 pills seized worth an estimated $96,000 to $160,000.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading cause of death for Americans age 15 to 44 is drug overdose. The CDC estimates that more than 107,000 people died as a result of drug overdose in the United States during the 12-month period ending in January of this year. Sixty-seven percent of overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

The DEA launched its One Pill Can Kill campaign in the fall of 2021 as a way to make people aware of the dangers of fake pills.

“Cartels are producing fake pills in mass quantity and social media continues to play a significant role in the upward trend of these potentially lethal drugs,” King said in the release “They’re easy to purchase and easy to conceal. We need everyone to understand that taking just one fake pill can have deadly consequences.”

Locally, Grand Island has seen multiple overdoses in 2022.

Overdoses in late March involved black market pills that were being sold as Percocet. Those pills contained fentanyl, according to Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. Following the overdoses March 26 and 27, police arrested Mohamed Ahmed, a 19-year-old Grand Island man.

On the weekend of May 22, a 17-year-old girl died of a drug overdose in Grand Island. Her death was attributed to consuming fentanyl-laced Xanax. Police aren’t sure if those pills were connected to the fake Percocets.

So far this year, through the end of May, Grand Island EMTs and paramedics have administered Narcan nasal spray, which can reverse opioid overdoses, to 27 people. In all of 2021, the EMTs and paramedics provided Narcan to 35 people. In the years before that, the number of Narcan recipients averaged 15 to 20 annually, according to Russ Blackburn, emergency medical services division chief for the Grand Island Fire Department.