Two men allegedly use force against Grand Island police officers

In separate incidents Wednesday, two men allegedly used force against Grand Island police officers either before or following their arrest.
Arrested were Korie Ashley, 37, and Ricky Michel, 41, both of Grand Island. According to police, both men were driving illegally.
On Wednesday afternoon, police say they observed Ashley driving on a public roadway with a suspended or revoked Nebraska driver’s license, with four or more previous convictions. As Ashley turned north onto Highway 34 from Highway 281, police say he failed to use his turn signal to indicate he was changing lanes into the northbound turn lane.
When a traffic stop was attempted at Highway 281 and Old Potash Road, police say Ashley continued north on 281, refusing to pull over to the side of the road. He continued to look back at the patrol vehicle, which was operating emergency lights and sirens.
When Ashley stopped in the middle of State Street, he exited the vehicle and refused to follow commands given to him by an officer. When the officer attempted to arrest him, “he turned in to the officer and pulled away,” the police media report says. Engaging with the officer, Ashley “punched the officer in the face causing pain and injury,” the report says.
Ashley was arrested for resisting arrest, obstruction, flight to avoid arrest, a turning signal violation, third-degree assault on an officer and a fourth or subsequent offense of driving during suspension or with a revoked license.
Michel was arrested late Wednesday night after he was observed driving a vehicle on a public roadway and striking a curb while parking the vehicle, police say.
When police approached Michel as he exited the vehicle, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected emanating from his person and he was slurring his speech. Police say Michel refused to perform a standard field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test.
After he was taken into custody, he refused a Datamaster examination. While he was in the pre-booking area at the Hall County jail, Michel refused to sit where instructed and continued to walk near police officers as they attempted to complete jail-required paperwork.
Officers attempted to place Michel in a seat. “However, he pulled away from police, then rammed his body weight into police, pressing them against a wall,” says the media report.
His repeated actions hindered officers from completing required paperwork.
Michel was arrested for driving with a revoked license while under a 15-year revocation period. A criminal history check found that he had four prior DUI convictions and a prior conviction for refusing to be tested.
Michel was arrested for fifth-offense DUI, refusal to undergo preliminary breath and chemical tests, driving during a period of revocation and obstruction.