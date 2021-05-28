Two men allegedly use force against Grand Island police officers

In separate incidents Wednesday, two men allegedly used force against Grand Island police officers either before or following their arrest.

Arrested were Korie Ashley, 37, and Ricky Michel, 41, both of Grand Island. According to police, both men were driving illegally.

On Wednesday afternoon, police say they observed Ashley driving on a public roadway with a suspended or revoked Nebraska driver’s license, with four or more previous convictions. As Ashley turned north onto Highway 34 from Highway 281, police say he failed to use his turn signal to indicate he was changing lanes into the northbound turn lane.

When a traffic stop was attempted at Highway 281 and Old Potash Road, police say Ashley continued north on 281, refusing to pull over to the side of the road. He continued to look back at the patrol vehicle, which was operating emergency lights and sirens.

When Ashley stopped in the middle of State Street, he exited the vehicle and refused to follow commands given to him by an officer. When the officer attempted to arrest him, “he turned in to the officer and pulled away,” the police media report says. Engaging with the officer, Ashley “punched the officer in the face causing pain and injury,” the report says.