Two men arrested after allegedly fleeing from Grand Island police

Two men were arrested over the weekend after they allegedly fled from Grand Island police in separate incidents.

Dakota Pankonin, 21, was arrested at about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Officers observed the Grand Island man driving south on Broadwell Avenue near West Sixth Street. A record check showed that Pankinon’s license was revoked. Police attempted to carry out a traffic stop on the vehicle.

According to Monday’s GIPD media report, the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed and made several quick, evasive turns in an attempt to avoid law enforcement.

After police tried to conduct another traffic stop, the car quickly turned into an alley, almost striking a trash can.

The vehicle was stopped at 207 N. Grace Ave.

Pankonin was identified as the driver. Occupants of the car told police Pankonin “was driving recklessly and they were scared,” says the media report.

Police say Pankonin had the odor of marijuana coming from his person. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located in the driver’s door handle, police say.

Conducting a standardized field sobriety test, officers report that they observed “gross impairment.” A drug recognition evaluation was conducted, and the suspect was deemed to be under the influence of a drug.

He was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, driving during revocation, driving under the influence of drugs, refusal to submit to a chemical test, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

The other case involved Emmanuel Varela of Grand Island, who was arrested early Sunday.

Officers were in the area of East Eighth Street and Beal Street working on the tow of a vehicle when they heard another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area. The rate of speed had the vehicle sliding on its turns and its tires breaking traction on the road.

That vehicle turned west on East Eighth Street from Beal, heading toward officers, sliding the corner and stopping abruptly.

Officers activated their red and blue lights and advised the vehicle to stop multiple times. The vehicle backed into a parked car, causing damage.

“Officers attempted to get the driver to stop the vehicle and attempted to place the driver into custody,” says the GIPD media report. But the car fled from officers at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was involved in a traffic stop a few hours before the accident. After reviewing camera footage, Varela was identified s the driver of the vehicle during the accident and the fleeing.

He was later located and placed under arrest.

Varela, 19, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident, second offense.