Tejani A. Abdalla was arrested Friday evening in connection with a standoff with Grand Island Police Department at 118 S. Vine St.
Abdalla, 32, is charged with felony attempted second degree murder and use of firearm in commission of a felony, and third degree assault, a misdemeanor.
An officer was trying to contact Abdalla to investigate a reported hit-and-run and misdemeanor assault at about 3:45 p.m. Friday.
When the officer contacted Abdalla, Abdalla allegedly retreated into the apartment, then came out and fired at the officer.
The police officer was shot at twice by Abdalla, but was not hit. The officer returned fire twice, and Abdalla was not hit, according to law enforcement.
The Tactical Response Team arrived and issued directives over a loudspeaker to get Abdulla to come out of the apartment.
Abdalla came out of the apartment with his hands above his head and was taken into custody without incident.
The investigation was turned over to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department so an independent investigation could be conducted.
“There are no injuries to anyone in this incident,” Hall County Sgt. Frank Bergmark told The Independent.
Abdalla has previous offenses, mostly traffic related.
He is incarcerated at Hall County Department of Corrections.