UPDATE: Grand Island man arrested after fleeing multiple times from police

A 33-year old Grand Island man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from police four times in the last 24 hours.

Capt. Jim Duering said Jose Martinez was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Eddy Street and Fonner Park Road. He said Martinez was spotted “several times” in a stolen white 1997 Jeep Cherokee SUV before being apprehended.

“This last time they spotted him, he took off fleeing on foot and we were able to track him down, get him in custody and recovered the Jeep Cherokee,” Duering said.

Duering said officers initially tried to stop Jose Martinez on Sunday night and again twice on Monday. He said Martinez has warrants for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, revocation of probation due to driving under the influence, tampering with evidence and failure to appear for driving during revocation.

According to the GIPD media report, at 11:20 a.m. Monday, officers observed Martinez fleeing the parking lot of 616 Curtis Street in a stolen white 1997 Jeep Cherokee SUV to avoid arrest. As he fled, he struck a white Buick Regal that was parked next to the stolen vehicle he was in, according to GIPD.