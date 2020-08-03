A Utah semi driver has been sentenced to four to eight years in prison on a felony charge of motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence following a fatal accident on Interstate 80 near Grand Island earlier this year.
Peterson Black, 37, of Talorville, Utah, was given the sentence Friday in Hall County District Court. He was given credit for 208 days served. As part of his sentencing, Hall County District Judge Andrew Butler also revoked Peterson’s operator’s license for a period of 15 years.
Black’s sentencing comes after a January accident near mile marker 308 near Grand Island on Interstate 80 between a semi and a car.
Black was traveling westbound on I-80 when he lost control, crossed the median and went into the eastbound lanes where he hit an oncoming Subaru Forester, driven by William Niedemeier, 72, of Wisconsin. The Subaru Forester then went under the semi trailer.
Niedemeier’s wife and passenger, Mary Niedemeier, 72, was treated by Hall County Sheriff’s deputies but pronounced dead at the scene.