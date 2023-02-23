Police are investigating vandalism at the Grand Island Independent building.

A suspect threw rocks through two windows and jumped on an Independent pickup truck in the parking lot. Security footage shows it was a single suspect, possibly wearing house shoes.

A little after 2:30 a.m.

Broken shards of glass were strewn about the two offices. Nothing appeared to be stolen from the building.

The police department said it doesn't know if the incident is related to at standoff at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, which sits across Second Street from The Independent.