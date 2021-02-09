Victim of shooting was shot in the head

Cody Clark was charged Monday in Hall County Court in the shooting of Donald Carlin during a domestic disturbance Saturday night at 4238 S. North Road.
Clark’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 25.
Carlin was shot in the head with a 9mm handgun, according to court documents. Carlin was transported in serious condition to CHI Health St. Francis, where he was treated and then transferred. Clark, 27, was arrested by Hall County Sheriff’s deputies.
Clark was charged with criminal attempt at second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Judge Arthur Wetzel set bond at $500,000. Clark will be released from jail if he pays 10% of that amount.
The shooting occurred at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
According to the affidavit, written by Sgt. Josh Moline, a male was leaving the residence when deputies arrived. A male, later identified as Carlin, was lying on the living room floor.
Moline talked to Melodie Carlin, who is Clark’s mother and Donald Carlin’s wife.
She said that she and her husband were arguing and that Clark had gotten involved, according to court the affidavit says. She said she was in the kitchen while her husband and Clark were in the living room. Donald Carlin then said, “I’ve been shot,” and fell to the floor, according to the affidavit. She said the two men were the only ones in the living room at the time.
A deputy located the vehicle that had left the scene and conducted a traffic stop. Clark, the driver, was placed in custody. A firearm was located in a nearby ditch.
Court documents list Clark’s address as the scene of the shooting, which is in rural Hall County.
Clark is a convicted felon, so he is not allowed to possess a firearm.
The criminal attempt at murder count charges that Clark tried to “intentionally and maliciously, but without premeditation, kill Donald Carlin.”