Victim of shooting was shot in the head

Cody Clark was charged Monday in Hall County Court in the shooting of Donald Carlin during a domestic disturbance Saturday night at 4238 S. North Road.

Clark’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 25.

Carlin was shot in the head with a 9mm handgun, according to court documents. Carlin was transported in serious condition to CHI Health St. Francis, where he was treated and then transferred. Clark, 27, was arrested by Hall County Sheriff’s deputies.

Clark was charged with criminal attempt at second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Judge Arthur Wetzel set bond at $500,000. Clark will be released from jail if he pays 10% of that amount.

The shooting occurred at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to the affidavit, written by Sgt. Josh Moline, a male was leaving the residence when deputies arrived. A male, later identified as Carlin, was lying on the living room floor.

Moline talked to Melodie Carlin, who is Clark’s mother and Donald Carlin’s wife.