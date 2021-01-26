Wallet taken during mixed martial arts party Saturday

When an Ultimate Fighting Championship viewing party ended Saturday night, the host found out that his wallet was missing.

The Grand Island man hosted the viewing party at his home on West Third Street. He found out later that one of the attendees took his wallet.

The man told police that his American Express card was used Sunday at multiple places. The suspect’s purchases totaled $5,546.15.

“He does have a potential suspect in mind,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

But police have follow-up work to do before he or she is established as a firm suspect.

Police probably will be able to find video from the stores where the purchases were made, Duering said.