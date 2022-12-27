Woman, child run from Grand Island residence amid gunshots

Christmas morning Grand Island Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at a home on East First Street, only to be confronted themselves.

At 5:48 a.m., GIPD responded to reports of gunshots at 414 East 1st Street. Upon arrival, gunshots continued, according to a GIPD media report.

A woman and young child ran from the residence.

The woman is believed to be the significant other of the man alleged to have fired the shots, Isaac George Aragon, said GIPS Captain Jim Duering.

The woman and two-year-old child were reported to have no serious injuries.

Indications were that Aragon was under the influence of alcohol and possibly an additional substance, Duering said.

“He was telling (the woman) that there was an intruder in the house, and that’s who he was shooting.”

After the woman and child escaped, Aragon broke a window from inside the residence, exiting with a pistol in-hand.

Aragon dropped the pistol and officers took him into custody.

“Our officers did a very good job of getting him to relinquish the firearm, taking him into custody with no use of force,” Duering said.

Bullet holes were found in both the dispatch location and the unoccupied residence at 418 East 1st Street.

“We're probably pretty lucky that no one was struck at some point in time,” Duering said. “(It was) very well dealt with by our officers – and by the reporting party as well. She had herself (and) a two year old to consider.”

Aragon was arrested for Unlawful/Intentional Discharge of a Firearm, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Intentional Child Abuse (no serious injury) and Criminal Mischief.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Aragon remained lodged in Hall County Department Corrections.