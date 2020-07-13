BROKEN BOW — Crystal Esch, who was killed Saturday night in rural Custer County, had obtained at least three protection orders against her stepson, who is a suspect in her homicide.
In April, Esch obtained a protection order prohibiting harassment by Trenton Esch. In March, Trenton Esch, 44, was released from jail after serving 104 days of a 180-day sentence for violation of two protection orders.
At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, a Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team arrested Trenton on suspicion of killing Crystal Esch, 62.
At about 6:30 p.m., the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at 80451 Round Valley Road, which is north of Broken Bow. Crystal was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trenton was believed to have fled to his residence at 208 S. N St. in Broken Bow. Members of the State Patrol’s Bravo SWAT team responded to the scene. The State Patrol says Esch left the residence voluntarily after a brief standoff.
The State Patrol has two SWAT teams. The Bravo unit generally serves western Nebraska and the Alpha unit covers the eastern part of the state, said State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas.
Thomas said he believes Trenton decided to surrender after a process of negotiation.
The State Patrol is leading the investigation. As of Monday, Trenton was lodged at the Dawson County Jail in Lexington.