A 28-year-old Grand Island woman used her cellphone to capture evidence of her husband’s alleged domestic assault Saturday in Grand Island.
The woman told police that her husband physically assaulted and strangled her in their home, which is on Norseman Avenue.
Police say she was left with visible injuries on her neck. The 30-year-old husband sustained visible injuries on his face from the woman attempting to defend herself, police say. The woman had corroborating video evidence on her phone.
The husband was arrested for third-degree domestic assault, first offense, and strangulation.