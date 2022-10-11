Customers glad to have Amigos back

Fans were patient during the eight months Grand Island was without an Amigos, and they're still patient now that the restaurant has reopened.

Response has been "phenomenal" since the restaurant returned on Oct. 4, said owner Kevin Kershner.

The eatery, at 2325 N. Webb Road, closed temporarily on Jan. 28.

Customers were glad to see the restaurant reopen. "I think they missed Amigos in Grand Island and we missed Grand Island," Kershner said.

Kershner closed the restaurant because of a staffing shortage. "And we have a full staff now," he said. "We have a great general manager. Christine Alvarez is her name, and she is doing a phenomenal job."

Kershner, who lives in Kearney, owns five Amigos restaurants, including two in Kearney and one each in Hastings and North Platte. "It's always a challenge to get a staff assembled everywhere," he said.

In Grand Island's case, "the hardest part was getting a management team assembled," he said.

"But we had really good response in Grand Island with applications and with our sales. I mean, our customers have been so patient with us, which is such a blessing for us."

Since reopening, the restaurant had offered both drive-thru and inside service. But the dining room closed Tuesday and will stay closed for a while.

Business has been so good "it has been a little difficult to get people trained with the dining room open also," Kershner said.

Since reopening, "we've been a little slow, because we're all brand new," he said.

Grand Island had two Amigos locations until 2020, when the South Locust restaurant closed.