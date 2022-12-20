Dangerous wind chills coming to Grand Island

The “most wonderful time of the year” is arguably one of the worst times of the year for poor weather conditions.

Thursday looks to be the worst day for travel — and just about anything else — with “feels-like” wind chill temperatures measuring as low as -50 predicted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes at that temperature. Blustery winds will also bring blowing snow Thursday.

The winter wonderland will likely get underway Wednesday with a mix of light snow and freezing drizzle, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

“Winds will still be fairly light and out of the south, but we'll start to see some drizzle,” said Meteorologist Shawn Rossi.

“With really cold temperatures, that should result in some freezing on surfaces and spots. There is a significant chunk of time since we’ve seen wind chills this cold.”

The NWS predicts Thursday and Friday’s wind chills will be the coldest in Grand Island since the 1989-1990 winter season.

That intense cold front will begin pushing through later Wednesday, bringing -35 degree F to -50 degree F wind chills accompanied by a short shot of snow — possibly 1-3 inches.

High winds will create blowing snow through Thursday, possibly blustering through Friday morning.

Travel conditions — including blizzard or near-blizzard conditions — are concerning, particularly Wednesday night through Thursday.

“Wednesday night that combination of the wind and the snow … is going to lead to low visibilities,” Rossi said. “With wind chills that cold it becomes a dangerous situation pretty quick.”

By Tuesday afternoon, area activities were already being cancelled in anticipation of the inclement weather.

Some year-end holiday travel could be affected, but the season’s most congested days on the road are predicted for Dec. 23, 27 and 28, along with Jan. 2, according to AAA.

Friday, Dec. 23’s worst travel time is predicted to last from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

By then, NWS indicates, temperatures should be higher and wind speeds also decreased slightly.

The highway holiday hustle will likely be busiest Tuesday, Dec. 27, predicts INRIX. According to AAA, this could be the third busiest holiday travel period since 2000.