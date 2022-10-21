Dinosaur adventure comes to Fonner Park

This weekend, families will get a close-up look at a camarasaurus and herrerasaurus. About the only thing missing is a thesaurus.

Jurassic Quest arrived in Grand Island Friday, and will continue its run through Sunday. The experience will take you back to the days when everyone was on a paleo diet.

A bunch of animatronic dinos, some of them quite large, are set up inside the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building. Because they're motorized, the dinosaurs move — but not too much. You don't have to worry about one taking off after you.

As you enter the building, you'll notice roaring sounds and fog in the air. The creatures have names like Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

The dinosaurs in the exhibit represent a span of 165 million years, says a dino trainer named Brainy Beth.

The most popular attractions are a pair of mobile creatures named Diego and Jojo, and a baby T-Rex.

Diego and Jojo, both Utah raptors, move around the building on legs that look surprisingly human. It's fun to look up and see their big heads peering down at you from above.

The T-Rex, just six weeks old, is held in the arms of a trainer. The baby even moves.

"We've had her tested for robot DNA," Beth said. "She's every bit as real as you want her to be."

Youngsters will find the baby dinosaur adorable.

Jurassic Quest, based in Texas, has been touring North America since 2013. The exhibition in Grand Island this weekend is one of three touring versions of the show.

The company works with paleontologists to make sure the dinosaurs are represented as accurately as possible, Brainy Beth said.

The people at Jurassic Quest pride themselves on education, she said.

With all of the 10-year-old dinosaur experts walking around, the knowledge of the dino trainers must be tested. America is full of future paleontologists.

Brainy Beth met a 3-year-old girl who could say pachycephalosaurus "before she could say many other words in the English language," she recalled.

"But it is nice to be able to teach them certain things," said Beth, who asked that her last name not be used.

Movies are great, she said. But films would have you believe that velociraptor are 8 or 9 feet tall with scales and no feathers.

"In reality, a velociraptor was about the height of a modern-day turkey," she said. They were about 3 feet tall and 6 feet across. "And they were covered in feathers. We know that from the quill knobs on their bones."

The Jurassic Quest trainers educate the youngsters and teach them a few tricks, she said.

Young visitors can become certified dinosaur trainers.

"Raptor experiences" are presented 30 minutes after each hour.

Young people can also ride on certain dinosaurs. A wristband offering unlimited rides costs extra.

Other attractions include a fossil dig and a bounce house.