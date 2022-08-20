Director optimistic about this year's fair

State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the Fair. But I am genuinely excited about this year’s Fair,” Ogg said. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID “are really more behind us than they were last year,” he said. He thinks people are hungry for the ”wholesome social interaction” that a fair delivers. A lot of big-name country artists are touring the country this summer. But Ogg is glad the fair’s entertainment lineup is “diversified enough that people are responding fairly well to our concert offerings.“ Tickets certainly remain. “Other than Happy Together, we’re not anywhere near a sellout on the other concerts. But the response has been good. We’re close to covering the talent cost, which is so critically important.” The fair hopes to at least break even on its concert costs, which total about three-quarters of a million dollars. “And that’s just one spoke of a large wheel for the fair. Less than 10% of our guests attend a concert. But that’s an expensive risk,” he said, referring to the cost of booking fair acts. The numbers look good for open class. “Our entries are coming in. We’re already receiving entries in our competitive exhibits department. There’s some gorgeous artwork. We’ve got 3,500-plus entries in our education department. That’s almost a thousand entries more than 2021.” The 4-H and FFA livestock entries “are very much on par with 2021.” So the early barometers “are really exciting,” he said. This is the third Nebraska State Fair for Ogg, who has worked at fairs in other states. One thing that makes Nebraska’s fair different is the income it receives from the Nebraska Lottery. “It allows us to host a fair that is 40% larger than what we could sustain (through) operating revenues,” Ogg said. The fair’s $10 million budget consists of $6 million from revenue and $4 million in lottery money. In addition to hiring attractions, that money allows the Fair to provide awards and prizes. “We can do those kind of things without chewing my nails (worrying that) I’m going to make payroll every month,” Ogg said. Ogg has learned a lot about fairs over the course of his career. He has surely learned what works. “I’ve learned a lot what doesn’t work,” he said, laughing. While there’s some uncertainty in putting a fair together, Ogg enjoys his work. “I genuinely love this job,” he says. Communities can have rodeos, concerts and motor sports events anytime during the year. But a fair combines those activities with competitive exhibits involving livestock, baking and quilts. “That’s what makes a fair the attraction and reunion that it is,” Ogg said. “We certainly invite everybody to come to the fair,” Ogg said. “It’s a wholesome reunion of people, and it should be really fun this year.” NEW OFFERINGS Two of the new offerings at this year’s Fair combine feats of athleticism with water. Dogs will run, fly, catch flying discs and swim in the the Super Retriever Series with Super Dock Show. The canine extravaganza will run Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28, in the Aurora Co-op Park. “I think that’s going to be cool,” Ogg said. Ogg is also excited about the Flying Fools High Dive Show. Tremendous athletes, Ogg said, will nosedive from 80 feet in the air into 12 feet of water. Three shows a day will be presented throughout the fair at Auroral Co-op Park. Ogg believes that people might want to see the high dive show more than once because “it’s pretty impressive.” Some acts who do well at one fair might be only moderately successful at another. For example, one of the free acts at the fair is a comedy hypnotist. The show is “reasonably popular here. But it was a perennial all-star attraction in a couple of other places that I’ve been,” Ogg said. So there are differences between fairs. The Flying Fools High Dive Show has been “tremendously popular” elsewhere. Ogg hopes the divers will go over just as well here. “But I don’t know.” CONCERTS For the second year in a row, Happy Together will be the concert at this year’s Older Nebraskans Day. The concert begins at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, in the Heartland Events Center. “They were very well-received last year,” Ogg said. The oldies show brings together eight acts, some of which change each year. While the Turtles, the Cowsills, Gary Puckett and other acts will be back, some will be different. Ogg describes Happy Together as “a very fun, fast-moving, high-energy concert.” On the opening day of ticket sales this year, Ogg welcomed people who were buying tickets. One woman in line, referring to Happy Together, asked Ogg, “Why couldn’t you get somebody different?” But the person behind her said, “I’m glad they didn’t. We had so much (fun) I want to see them again.” So opinion is divided. But Ogg doesn’t plan to bring the Happy Together performers back next year, “even though they’re going to do very well this year.” At a fair, some things can become perennial favorites. But with other things, it’s good to change things up, Ogg said. Ogg likes the variety of this year’s concerts. A stop in Grand Island was one of more than 50 concerts canceled this year by Lady A. The group made the move to support singer Charles Kelley in his path to sobriety. Normally, one country entertainer would be replaced by another. But the surplus of strong country acts on tour this year made the Nebraska State Fair “think about something totally different,” and “maybe try to attract an audience that has been underserved this summer,” Ogg said. The fair decided to replace Lady A with Flo Rida on Saturday, Sept. 3. After three or four days of tickets sales, “we’ve already sold 70% of the tickets that we had sold for Lady A,” Ogg said. So the response has been “not bad.” With Flo Rida, “we’ll have the opportunity to entertain and attract some folks who otherwise may not have been motivated to come to the fair,” Ogg said, referring to people in their 20s and 30s. Four of this year’s concerts will take place outdoors, at Anderson Field. The only music act at the Heartland Event Center will be Happy Together. Last year, four shows were set to take place outside. But one of them, Kevin Costner and Modern West, was moved indoors because of weather. The fair will feature music, dancing and entertainment in a variety of genres, from polka to Latin music, Ogg said. More than 4,000 hours of entertainment are presented to fairgoers at no additional cost once they’re on the grounds. CHANGES Organizing a fair each year is a balancing act between keeping things the way they were and doing something new. Many people, for instance, want to see a favorite concession stand “in the same place that they remember,” Ogg said. Knowing what to change and what to keep can be difficult, Ogg said. This year’s fairgoers will notice that some things have changed. “We’re really working hard on strengthening the entire Fonner Park campus, if you will, to move our people and our guests around – give them a chance to be entertained, be educated, stay longer,” Ogg said. Changes are meant to strengthen parts of the fairgrounds and reduce heavy traffic in others. One goal is to give people more experiences sooner once they arrive at the fair. The Pump & Pantry Party Pit, which used to be near the Aurora Co-op Pavilion, has been relocated to “what we’re calling the Grand District,” Ogg said. The Pump & Pantry entertainment venue will now be just south of the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena. That’s not far from Anderson Field, which will be the scene of motorsports, Horse Nations Indian Relay and concerts. Anderson Field is in the infield of the Fonner Park practice track. Parking is available just east of Anderson Field, including a lot just across Stuhr Road. On the calendar, a noticeable change is the Veterans Day program, which traditionally has been on Labor Day. This year it will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30. That wasn’t a fair decision. Local veterans “wanted a day other than Labor Day,” Ogg said. “They felt they would have better participation on a weekday than they would on that Monday holiday.” Still, moving the veterans program allowed the fair to do something different. An equestrian-themed circus, called Cirque Ma’Ceo, will be presented in the Heartland Events Center on Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5. Admission is free to the troupe’s five performances.