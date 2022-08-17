'Disney's Tarzan' should be a swingin' time

It's time for Northwest High School's annual musical, and it's still only August.

The school moved its big musical from the spring to the fall a year ago, when "The Little Mermaid" was staged in September.

"Disney's Tarzan," which opens tonight, was cast in May. Rehearsals began in early June, a week and a half after school adjourned. Rehearsal times varied throughout the summer. Some sessions involved the leads, some the full cast.

Longer rehearsals were needed when two choreographers came in from California. "They've choreographed our last couple of shows here," said "Tarzan"director Jeff Vyhlidal.

The Northwest students got a week off in the middle of the summer.

One of the benefits: Freshmen in the musical got "a chance to get to know everybody before school started," Vyhlidal said.

Staging the show the first full week of school helps with scheduling. Audiences will see 130 students onstage. That number is typical of a Northwest musical, "which is pretty awesome for a school of 750, to get that many kids," Vyhlidal said.

All of the students in Northwest's show choir program, who number about 115, are involved in "Tarzan."

Many of the musical's performers are involved in sports, including volleyball, softball, football, golf and cross country. Those students come to rehearsals straight from practice.

Show choir rehearsals will begin the first Thursday in September.

"We have some really great kids here who are doing so many different things," Vyhlidal said.

The musical is based on the 1999 animated "Tarzan" film.

"It's got all of the flair and fun of Disney, but it's a little bit darker" than "The Little Mermaid," Vyhlidal said.

The show is "still super family-friendly," he said. It has vivid colors and costumes, and plenty of singing and dancing.

From all indications, it's a swingin' show. Some of the characters swing and climb vines.

Jungle scenes are presented on the LED wall at the back of the stage, which has the clarity of a fancy television, Vyhlidal noted.

Vyhlidal and his wife Kari, the assistant director, chose "Disney's Tarzan."

"We looked at a lot of different shows, and we always look at the kids that we have, and what our strengths are," Vyhlidal said.

This show has "a ton of dancing" and "some really great music — some difficult music, so we wanted to push the kids a little more. And in the way that the leads broke down — we knew we had at least two to three kids who could handle every one of the lead roles before we picked it." The Vyhidals "thought it would really feature the kids that we were looking to feature."

They want to make the kids better dancers and singers. "I think we choose to feature what the kids are good at," he said.

Northwest has some really well trained dancers "and some really great singers. And the more complicated we make stuff, the more it's going to push them as well."

Senior Caden Keller plays the title character.

"It's a lot of fun, actually. I just get to crawl around, obviously be shirtless," he said. "I was a little nervous at first, but I've gotten used to it, and it's pretty fun."

Why was he nervous? "Well, just a lot of people staring at me onstage, but as I went through the rehearsals it got a lot easier," Keller said.

In "Disney's Tarzan," the title character experiences some serious growth. He was raised by gorillas, so he does a lot of crawling around at the beginning.

Tarzan has been trying his whole life "to figure out why he looks and feels different from everyone. He finally figures it out at the end," Keller said.

Keller does a lot of singing in the show. "I really love the music," he said. He loves the jungle sounds and all the instruments that are used. "That's probably one of my favorite parts."

Junior Shalee Noorlander is having a good time playing Jane.

"It's so much fun. The music in it is beautiful. There's so much diversity in all the characters and all the different songs that we each sing. The show is just a ton of fun to perform," Noorlander said.

Speaking in a British accent is fun for Noorlander, but it's "definitely hard to sing in an accent the whole time," she says.

Senior Reese Schultz's favorite part of the musical is the finale. Every character sings and dances together onstage. The number has a lot of fun energy, says Schultz, who plays Turk.

Senior Connor Hohlen plays Clayton, the head villain. Clayton sells gorillas to make money. The character doesn't show a lot of growth as a person. At the end of the show, he's thrown in shackles.

When talking about the show, the "Tarzan" actors pump their chests.

Senior Carter Nabity's favorite number is "Trashin' the Camp" at the start of the second act, even though he isn't in it. There's "a lot of chaos going on" in the big chorus number. "It's really fun," sayd Nabity, who plays Jane's father, Professor Porter.

"Disney's Tarzan" is "super high-energy," with lots of laughs and is "very good for kids," Schultz said.

"It's Disney, so you've got to love it," Noorlander said. "Bring your families out, and it's going to be a ton of fun."