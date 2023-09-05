A Grand Island woman was arrested for felony cruelty to animals Monday for her alleged abuse of a six-month-old puppy.

Megan Klatt, 25, was arrested after her alleged treatment of the animal was witnessed by a passerby.

Police arrived on the 2000 block of North Wheeler Avenue at about 1:55 p.m. Officers contacted the owner of the dog, who was identified as Klatt.

It appears that the dog has a broken leg among other injuries, Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said.

The dog was found to have a large lump on the top of its head.

The witness told police that she observed Klatt "forcefully kick" and punch the dog in the ribs multiple times while outside, says the Tuesday GIPD media report.

The witness also said Klatt picked the animal up and slammed the dog "forcefully to the ground multiple times," the media report says.

The Central Nebraska Humane Society arrived and took custody of the dog.

During that time, Klatt, "who was not free to leave, attempted to run back into her residence to get away from police," the media report says.

Klatt was arrested for felony cruelty to animals and obstruction.