Donald Trump Jr. will visit Grand Island on Wednesday

Donald Trump Jr. will visit Grand Island Wednesday on behalf of Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

Trump will deliver remarks at 3 p.m. at the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion at Fonner Parks. Doors open at 2 p.m.

The former president’s son will appear earlier in the day in Gering and North Platte.

Those who plan to attend the appearances should first register online. To get tickets for the Grand Island event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/nebraska-first-celebration-with-charles-w-herbster-and-donald-trump-jr-tickets-318616629917.