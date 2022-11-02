 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Donations sought for veterans project

 The Business Coalition for Veterans is seeking snacks, holiday cards and letters to send to members of the military who are serving overseas.

 The Christmas gifts will be delivered to soldiers with Nebraska ties.

 Chef Anthony Brando, the founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans, hopes people will donate jerky, summer sausage, popped popcorn, nuts and dried fruit. The donations should be store-bought, sealed items. "No homemade goodies," he says.

 The donations are needed by Nov. 17.

 Red Ace Hardware barrels with accompanying signage are set up at the three drop-off locations.

 They are Destiny Church, 4306 Highway 30; Tiffany Square, 3119 Faidley Ave., and Slumberland Furniture, 3537 W. 13th St. The Tiffany Square location is open 24 hours.

 The project is called "Letters from Nebraska 2." Brando conducted a similar project in 2019.

 For more information, call Brando at 308-227-8018.

