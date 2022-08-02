Downtown will be getting greener

The expansion of Railside Plaza will add quite a bit of green space to downtown Grand Island.

The plaza, at Wheeler Avenue and West Third Street, is the home of Hear Grand Island concerts. It will soon be expanded to the northwest as part of a project spearheaded by Amur Equipment Finance.

Officials gathered Tuesday morning to break ground on the expansion of the plaza, which will soon be renamed Amur Plaza.

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said the plaza expansion is "exciting, wonderful news for the city."

When people "see what's going to happen, it'll knock your socks off," Steele said.

The expansion, he said, is the result of creative planning by Amur, the Railside business improvement district, Grow Grand Island and the city.

"This project shows that good things happen when people cooperate to improve our city," Steele said.

The history of the Railside business improvement district "and all of the people who are here downtown has been a legacy of improving this area and making it more attractive for people to come to and enjoy. And we thank them for that," Steele said.

The current plaza area will not change substantially, although the existing trees will be moved. The concrete will remain where it is. So will the adjacent alley.

But the area beyond the alley will become a lot more welcoming. The asphalt parking lot will be replaced with grass, extending all the way to Front Street. The postal boxes will be moved, but they will still be along Front Street.

The project will not reduce parking in the area, said Amos Anson of the Railside business improvement district. The spots lost will be made up in on-street parking.

The plaza will include a permanent stage, which will be north of the performance space's current location, much closer to Front Street.

The project will cost roughly $650,000. Amur Equipment Finance, located right next to the plaza, has committed up to 50% of its cost, which might total around $350,000.

In addition to being one of the movers behind the project, the Grow Grand Island Area Partnership will sign the checks. The Wolbach Foundation is contributing $35,000 to the plaza expansion, and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation is paying $10,000.

Grow Grand Island will make up the difference. Organizers are seeking someone to sponsor the stage. If a stage sponsor isn't found, Grow Grand Island will handle that cost, said Tonja Brown, the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island.

Not only will Hear Grand Island use the plaza, "but it'll be a community asset," Anson said.

He would like to see the plaza host events every weekend, with downtown bars and restaurants stepping in to organize them.

Todd Wainright of Amur Equipment Finance said the plaza expansion is the result of "just a very cool public and private partnership."

Steele pointed out that City Council members approved the project unanimously "because they understood that this project is a lifestyle improvement district, and that's very important for our city."

The city is responsible for vitally important services such as streets, police and fire. "But we cannot overlook the fact that a vibrant city also needs things that enhance livability and the lifestyle of our citizens. And that is what this project does," Steele said.

The green space will include a walking trail. Pavers will surround the permanent stage. Patio lights, also known as festoons, will be strung across the area, "and they'll be color-changing, so you can change the color," Anson said.

Giving back to the community is one of Amur's core values, Wainright said. "It's very important to our team that we give back and we do so in a variety of ways," he said. The plaza is one of them.

Amur has offices in other cities, but Grand Island is the compnay's headquarters.

Amur has a six-person executive team. Five of those executives work in White Plains, N.Y. Wainright, the company's senior vice president of commerce and strategic partnerships, is based in Grand Island.

Amur has almost 300 employees nationwide. More than 150 of them are based in Grand Island.

The company, originally known as Axis Capital, was founded in Grand Island in 1996 and was rebranded as Amur in 2016. Other offices are in New Hampshire, Texas and Southern California, with satellite offices in Omaha and Lincoln.

When the plaza expansion is complete, Amur staffers and other downtown employees will continue to enjoy breaks in the park and even work outside, because they'll have wi-fi access, Anson said.

In addition to being president of the Railside board, Anson is also the contractor on the plaza expansion.

Throughout the process, Anson has told people "this is one of the most complicated projects that I've been a part of in my 20 years of building," he said.

"I think at this point we've engaged every single department at the city - maybe not HR," he said. But he has dealt with the fire department, the building department and many other city employees. "And I truly appreciate the support that we've got," Anson said.

Olsson is the project engineer. Vlcek Gardens is the landscape designer and installer.

Brown said a "ton of work" has gone into planning the project. There have been plenty of hurdles to cross and hoops to go through. "And I just can't describe to you how good it feels to be ready to start on the project."

Brown said the expanded plaza will be a tremendous asset "for our entire community," as well as for those who visit.

The city of Grand Island owns the plaza land. The Railside BID is in charge of its maintenance.

The expansion should be complete before the end of 2022. "It has to be done by the end of the year, before the snow flies," Anson said.

When the plaza is expanded, "it will be enjoyed by the people of Grand Island for decades to come," Steele said. "And all I can say in conclusion is job well done. We look forward to the completion of this project."