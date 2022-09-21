Drunk driving speaker coming to Centura High School Sept. 28

The Todd Becker Foundation, a nationally recognized high school assembly group, will bring its presentation, “Hear the Story. Be Moved,” to Centura High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the gymnasium. Doors open at 6:40 p.m., with the event starting at 7.

The night will feature a live concert from the band All the Noise, followed by “an impactful and life-changing message from Keith Becker,” says a news release.

Started in Kearney, the Todd Becker Foundation was created in the spring of 2005 following the tragic death of 18-year-old high school student Todd Becker, in an alcohol-related car accident.

Keith, who was the older brother of Todd Becker, tells the story of his younger brother’s untimely death and the events shortly thereafter that changed his own life.

Since 2005, the Todd Becker Foundation’s assembly and outreach program has reached close to 100,000 students in more than 500 high schools across the nation.