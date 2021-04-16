Dunkin’ motorists risk tickets if traffic jams

In the past week, backups have decreased, Duering said.

“We were getting close to the point of taking enforcement measures before the signs went up,” he said, “and then we saw enough of a reduction in the problem that we haven’t had to do that at this time.”

For the GIPD, the concern is the same as it would be for any business.

“Any time traffic backs up into a main thoroughfare, especially on a highway, the propensity for accidents is pretty high,” Duering said.

The business has been responsive to the city’s concerns, Duering noted.

“People are starting to wait around the corner,” he said.

Collins suggested that a new entrance should be created on adjacent Tilden Street.

“Even queueing on Tilden would not be legal, but it would not be a major hazard, since that’s a low-traffic, low-speed road,” he said. “If things don’t clear up, we’ll meet with them for that.”

Collins is optimistic the situation can be resolved without any action from the city.

“In general, business owners need their customers to be safe, and want to make it easier for them to go through their facility,” he said. “In Grand Island, people are particularly nice anyway. It seems like they go out of their way to watch out for the good of the public.”

