Dunkin’ motorists risk tickets if traffic jams

Traffic backups onto U.S. Highway 30/Second Street from the newly opened Dunkin’ drive-thru remains a concern for the city of Grand Island.
Dunkin’ opened March 24 at 2010 W. Second St.
Demand was so great in its first weeks after opening that traffic often backed up onto Highway 30/Second Street.
Public Works Director John Collins said stopping on a state highway and impeding traffic on a city street are both illegal.
“It’s probably the most severe safety hazard in town right now,” he said.
Nebraska Department of Transportation has suggested closing the Second Street entry, Collins said.
Among the risks to public safety are increased chances of rear-end collisions.
“Having an unexpected stop, such as you see on this driveway, can catch drivers unaware,” Collins said. “Most are paying attention, but there’s kids misbehaving and people texting, and stuff like that.”
Temporary signs are posted informing drivers not to stop or park along Second Street.
A single permanent sign will replace the small warning signs in a few weeks, Collins said.
Grand Island Police Department officers also have been helping to direct drivers.
If the problems continue, GIPD will begin ticketing drivers for stopping on the roadway.
“The business can only do so much and the police can only do so much,” Capt. Jim Duering said. “It really is the drivers and the patrons who have the responsibility to not block the traffic.”
Bryce Bares, Dunkin’ franchisee via QSR Services LCC of Gretna, attributes the traffic backups to interest in the new business and new customers becoming acquainted with the menu.
“We’ve opened a number of stores in Nebraska now, and a lot of times when there’s this kind of excitement, the first few weeks it causes that kind of traffic backup,” he said, “but that backup subsides on its own, usually within the first 90 days.”
Dunkin’ is already seeing 50% less business compared to that opening week, Bares said.
“We don’t anticipate there being a long-term impact on traffic on that corridor, on a consistent basis,” he said.
If it is still a problem after 90 days, Bares said the situation will be evaluated.
“It’s something we’re continually working on,” he said. “We don’t want any accidents, either.”
Bares encourages patrons to use the parking lot if the drive-thru line is long. Orders also can be placed via mobile app in advance to speed service.
In the past week, backups have decreased, Duering said.
“We were getting close to the point of taking enforcement measures before the signs went up,” he said, “and then we saw enough of a reduction in the problem that we haven’t had to do that at this time.”
For the GIPD, the concern is the same as it would be for any business.
“Any time traffic backs up into a main thoroughfare, especially on a highway, the propensity for accidents is pretty high,” Duering said.
The business has been responsive to the city’s concerns, Duering noted.
“People are starting to wait around the corner,” he said.
Collins suggested that a new entrance should be created on adjacent Tilden Street.
“Even queueing on Tilden would not be legal, but it would not be a major hazard, since that’s a low-traffic, low-speed road,” he said. “If things don’t clear up, we’ll meet with them for that.”
Collins is optimistic the situation can be resolved without any action from the city.
“In general, business owners need their customers to be safe, and want to make it easier for them to go through their facility,” he said. “In Grand Island, people are particularly nice anyway. It seems like they go out of their way to watch out for the good of the public.”