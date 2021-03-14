Eateries hoist a glass to bill that would codify carry-out alcohol sales

Asked whether carry-out alcohol sales should continue, Grand Island restaurants basically say, “We’ll drink to that.”
The Chicken Coop and Kinkaider Brewing Co. would both like to see a law that would permanently allow Nebraska restaurants to offer carry-out alcohol with takeout orders.
Last year, a temporary executive order issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts permitted restaurant customers to order cocktails and other mixed drinks with to-go orders.
A bill in the Nebraska Legislature would put the practice into law.
Under the measure, drinks could be sold only in a sealed, tamper-evident container and not partially consumed.
Ricketts issued the emergency order to try to help restaurants that were struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive order helped Kinkaider’s bring in “just a little bit more revenue,” said Cody Schmick, one of Kinkaider’s owners.
“We would love to see it continue.”
Alcohol is already regulated heavily, Schmick said. “It’s one of the most regulated industries out there, if not the most.”
Since the emergency order was issued, there has been no negative impact, Schmick said. DUIs did not increase, and neither did overconsumption, he said.
“There was nothing like that,” he said. “I can even argue that it maybe went the opposite way. So yeah, we feel like it’s a safe way to do it, and we’re for it, for sure.”
Carry-out alcohol was “a really big deal” at Kinkaider’s when it started, Schmick said. “I would say it’s leveled out a little bit. But we’re definitely in favor of keeping it going.”
Schmick said the pandemic was tough for Kinkaider’s, “just like everybody else in our industry.” Grand Island is home to one of Kinkaider’s three locations.
“It was a tough go, for sure,” he said. “We feel we did everything we could to make sure our folks stayed employed, and got through this thing.”
But, “We’re seeing a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” Schmick said.
Kinkaider’s never closed, although it moved to carry-out service only for a time.
Because of the emergency order, customers were able to take home mixed drinks and single servings of beer.
The business offered deals “where you could get a meal and a pint of beer to go for a set price,” Schmick said.
In pre-COVID times, Kinkaider’s customers were able to take home a six-pack of beer.
The Chicken Coop has been selling more growlers than it did before the pandemic, said Robin Schilling, business manager and shareholder. The gallon-sized containers are usually filled with beer or a drink called Thunderpunch.
From a business perspective, Schilling likes the idea of making carry-out sales permanent.
“Our industry suffered a lot throughout the last year, and I think that any boost that we can have to try to regain the levels we were seeing prior to COVID is definitely the right decision,” she said.
Before the emergency order, the Chicken Coop could sell only carry-out growlers filled with beer. Now, the restaurant is able to put everything it has on tap in growlers as long as it has a tight lid “on it and our place of business label right on there,” she said.
The pandemic led to decreased revenues for Chicken Coop, which closed for three months last year — from March 20 to June 24.
“It was very slow getting started again,” Schilling said.
But since Jan. 1 of this year, the Chicken Coop is finally seeing “healthy signs that the level of activity is coming back,” Schilling said.
“We’re not there yet,” she said. But it was much better in January and February “than it was the last six months of 2020.”
Whitey’s and Balz are “slowly getting back to the numbers” they used to post before the pandemic, said owner Jeff “Whitey” Richardson.
The two restaurants were closed for just less than two months. When they reopened in early June, traffic was slow. “Then the next month it got a little better,” Richardson said. “I would say each month is getting better.”
Whitey’s and Balz benefited from having great employees “and we’ve got a great group of regulars who support us and have supported us for many years,” Richardson said.
The restaurants’ Class C liquor license allows them to sell off-sale beverages, such as a six-pack of beer.
The carry-out food business “has been outstanding,” but the restaurants haven’t sold many mixed drinks to go. “If we’ve done any, it’s very little,” he said.
Richardson feels Ricketts’ emergency order was aimed more at helping businesses in Lincoln and Omaha than in Grand Island.
Tommy Gunz Bistro sells beers in growlers and crowlers (cans) to go. But other than those drinks, “We haven’t had a big market for the to-go alcohol,” said assistant manager Bryan Houghton.
Last year was tough for Tommy Gunz. “We took a hit just like all restaurants did,” Houghton said.
But, “We seem to be really coming out of it now,” especially with races underway at Fonner Park, he said.
Tommy Gunz never closed completely, although business was limited to carryout for about three months.
It was helpful that “our loyal customers” kept coming in, Houghton said.
At Tommy Gunz, steaks and burgers are the big sellers.
“We have the only double-infrared broiler in the Tri-City area,” Houghton said.