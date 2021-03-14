Eateries hoist a glass to bill that would codify carry-out alcohol sales

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicken Coop has been selling more growlers than it did before the pandemic, said Robin Schilling, business manager and shareholder. The gallon-sized containers are usually filled with beer or a drink called Thunderpunch.

From a business perspective, Schilling likes the idea of making carry-out sales permanent.

“Our industry suffered a lot throughout the last year, and I think that any boost that we can have to try to regain the levels we were seeing prior to COVID is definitely the right decision,” she said.

Before the emergency order, the Chicken Coop could sell only carry-out growlers filled with beer. Now, the restaurant is able to put everything it has on tap in growlers as long as it has a tight lid “on it and our place of business label right on there,” she said.

The pandemic led to decreased revenues for Chicken Coop, which closed for three months last year — from March 20 to June 24.

“It was very slow getting started again,” Schilling said.

But since Jan. 1 of this year, the Chicken Coop is finally seeing “healthy signs that the level of activity is coming back,” Schilling said.