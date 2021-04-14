‘Fame’ company totals about 100 students

About 100 Northwest students make up the cast and crew of “Fame: The Musical.”

The cast includes Rylie McNelis as Carmen Diaz, Audrey Glaser as Serena Katz, Jack Cline as Schlomo Metzenbaum, Caden Keller as Joe Vegas, Madison Wieland as Mabel Washington, Hannah Fjeldheim as Iris Kelly, Kason Hazleton as Goodman King, Jillian Anderson as Grace Lamb, Eric Noorlander as Mr. Scheinkopf and Sydney Millsap as Miss Greta Bell.

Dance Girls are Olivia Fagan, Jadyn Wilson, Taylor Retzlaff and Hailey Price.

The singers break down into three groups. The Divas are Alyssa Empfield, Isabella Rivera, Maci Langford, Reba Mader and Saylir Paulson, The Classical Singers are Bethany Hulinsky, Faeryn Tuttle, MaKenna Miller, Connor Hohlen and Drake Packer. The Rockapella Boys are Abraham Bien Aise, Alex Lesiak, Brendan Burt, Carter Nabity, Dalton Starr, Jordan Winton and Luke Van Pelt,

The female dancers are Addison Chapman, Alyssa Earl, Darby Torson, Faith Eickhoff, Hannah Fjeldheim, Gabriella Spellbrink, Hailey Price, Jadyn Wilson, Keira Rish, Olivia Fagan, Rylie McNelis and Taylor Retzlaff. The male dancers are Abraham Bien Aise, Alex Lesiak, Brendan Burt, Caden Keller, Carter Levander, Carter Nabity, Drake Packer, Jack Cline, Jordan Winton, Luke Van Pelt, Reese Schultz and Savaughn Ellis-Archie.