With prom season coming up, the boutique with the most affordable dresses has come to help girls with financial struggles.

The mYnight Boutique is back and ready to help high school students find the perfect prom dress at the YWCA of Grand Island, 211 E. Fonner Park Rd. The boutique was open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 4 and March 5.

The mYnight Boutique is run by the the YWCA of Grand Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism. According to Marissa Cornelius, YWCA Empowerment Programs Coordinator, the boutique is a newer event put on by the organization.

“My executive director thought of the program three years ago,” said Cornelius. “This is only our second year of doing it, just because COVID kinda delayed it a year.”

The event is meant to provide free prom dresses to high school students who are currently eligible for free or reduced lunch, or whose family has financial hardship. Cornelius thinks the boutique is important since it helps students be able to celebrate prom, an important milestone in their lives.

“Grand Island offers so many services to families in need, however, they don’t necessarily offer services that add to the quality of life,” said Cornelius. “Just because a family is in poverty, doesn’t necessarily mean a student can’t enjoy prom with their peers.”

The boutique has a selection of 1,500 dresses for students to pick from, with jewelry and shoe options as well. Dressing rooms are available, for girls to be able to try on their dresses before deciding.

Cornelius said that her favorite part of the event is when the girls come out wearing one of their favorite dresses. When the students are trying to pick a dress, the volunteers try to be as encouraging as possible.

“A lot of this is about self-esteem for these girls,” said volunteer Randi Scoggins. “It’s not so much about our opinions, but if they feel comfortable in the dress.”

According to Cornelius, every student that has come to the boutique has been able to find their prom dress. All the students were also super excited to have a cute dress.

“One word to describe the mYnight Boutique,” said Scoggins. “Cute.”

In preparation, 49 girls registered for the mYnight Boutique. However, walk-ins are accepted, with 4-5 extra girls having come as of Saturday.

For more information, contact YWCA Empowerment Programs Coordinator Marissa Cornelius at mcornelius@ywca-gi.org; 308.384.9922.