Five fallen soldiers will be honored Friday

Five departed members of the military will be saluted at a Veterans Day program Friday afternoon in front of the Hall County Courthouse.

The event begins with patriotic music at 1:30 p.m. by Black Tie Entertainment, with the ceremony beginning at 2 p.m.

Here are the five men who will be honored:

-- Marine Lance Corporal Kyle W. Codner. The 19-year-old Shelton native was assigned to the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif. He was killed May 26, 2004, by hostile action in Al Anbar Province, Iraq.

-- Navy Petty Officer Third Class Eric L Knott, 21, of Grand Island, was assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Port Hueneme, Calif. He was killed Sept. 4, 2004, when he was struck by enemy fire in Fallujah, Iraq.

-- Marine Private Noah L. Boye, 21, of Grand Island was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif. He was killed April 13, 2004, by hostile fire in Al Anbar Province, Iraq.

-- Nebraska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jeffrey J. Hansen, 31, of Cairo, was assigned to the 1st Squadron, 167th Cavalry Regiment, Lincoln. He died Aug. 27, 2006, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany from injuries sustained in a traffic accident Aug. 21, 2006 in Balad, Iraq.

-- Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. Patrick D. Hamburger, 30, of Lincoln was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), Grand Island. He was killed Aug. 6, 2011, of wounds suffered when his CH-47 Chinook helicopter crashed in the Wardak province Afghanistan.

During the ceremony, Pam Lancaster of the Hall County Commission will ascend to the roof of the courthouse and sing the national anthem and "God Bless America."

The guest speaker will be Loren Lippincott, newly elected state legislator from District 34.

The master of ceremonies will be former Grand Island Mayor Jay Vavricek.

Current Mayor Roger Steele will deliver remarks.

Dan Naranjo will give the invocation, with Doug Brown leading the pledge of allegiance.

The ceremony will also honor the Hall County Hero Flight program.

To honor veterans, Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt will head to the roof of the courthouse (actually the bell tower) at 3 p.m. Thursday and come down at 3 p.m. Friday.