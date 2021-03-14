Flood warning issued for Alda, Wood River areas

The water should begin to steadily recede after Monday afternoon.

Another system is expected going into the week, Thies said.

Tuesday night into Wednesday should yield more precipitation.

“It could be another moderate event for this area,” he said. “It doesn’t look as heavy as what we’ve been dealing with yesterday and today.”

Historic flooding as seen in 2019 in the Wood River and Alda area is not expected.

This is because of ongoing drought conditions.

“We’ve been so dry lately,” Thies said. “We’ve been in drought conditions for much of the area since last fall, but between the snow we got this winter that melted off a couple of weeks ago, and then this pretty significant rain event, we’re going to be making significant dents into those drought conditions.”

NW warns drivers to avoid any water on the road.

“We have a phrase in the weather service: turn around, don’t drown. You don’t know how deep the water is or if the road’s been washed out,” Thies said. “If there’s water over the roads, please don’t try to drive through it.”

