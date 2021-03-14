Flood warning issued for Alda, Wood River areas

The Wood River is expected to enter the moderate flood stage in areas near Alda on Sunday night and going into Monday.
National Weather Service in Hastings issues a flood warning alert Sunday afternoon.
At 10:45 a.m., water levels were reported at 5.9 feet.
The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening, to 11.5 feet just after midnight, and remain steady through Tuesday afternoon.
Moderate flood stage is 10 feet.
Data was updated Sunday afternoon to indicate a lower crest of 11 feet.
This is still at the moderate flood stage, said Jordan Thies, weather service meteorologist.
“At this point, we’ve had pretty wide spread area of four to five inches of rain there, in Hall County, and even extreme eastern Buffalo County,” Thies said.
The rising river water level is due to the great amount of water feeding into the Wood River in these areas from current rainfall.
The waters are expected to rise into the flood stage Sunday evening.
It should crest Monday afternoon at about 11 feet.
“It’s on the way up now,” Thies said Sunday. “Forecast will get above flood stage again later this evening, into overnight, and crest at moderate flood stage tomorrow afternoon.”
The water should begin to steadily recede after Monday afternoon.
Another system is expected going into the week, Thies said.
Tuesday night into Wednesday should yield more precipitation.
“It could be another moderate event for this area,” he said. “It doesn’t look as heavy as what we’ve been dealing with yesterday and today.”
Historic flooding as seen in 2019 in the Wood River and Alda area is not expected.
This is because of ongoing drought conditions.
“We’ve been so dry lately,” Thies said. “We’ve been in drought conditions for much of the area since last fall, but between the snow we got this winter that melted off a couple of weeks ago, and then this pretty significant rain event, we’re going to be making significant dents into those drought conditions.”
NW warns drivers to avoid any water on the road.
“We have a phrase in the weather service: turn around, don’t drown. You don’t know how deep the water is or if the road’s been washed out,” Thies said. “If there’s water over the roads, please don’t try to drive through it.”