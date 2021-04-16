Foley talks voting, faith at Grand Island Central Catholic

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley made a special trip to Grand Island on Thursday morning to talk to Grand Island Central Catholic juniors and seniors about voting and being a Catholic in today’s world.

Foley’s visit was on behalf of a request from senior Hayden Price. The two had met at a pro-life event, but Price said that when he reached out to Foley, he wasn’t sure he’d get a response.

“But he responded to my email in about an hour, which was wonderful,” Price said.

Price, a co-president of a pro-life group at GICC, also is a certified deputy registrar with Hall County. Earlier this year, he helped host a Central Catholic event that yielded 10 new voter registrations. He said he wanted to get Foley to Grand Island to discuss voting with the GICC students because of how important voting is, especially locally.

“Voting is extremely important. It impacts so many aspects of our lives,” Price said. “Our government has far more impact on us than we realize.”

Foley agreed.

“Never miss an opportunity to vote,” he said.

The lieutenant governor not only talked about voting but also spoke at length about being pro-life and his Catholic faith.