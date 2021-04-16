Foley talks voting, faith at Grand Island Central Catholic

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley made a special trip to Grand Island on Thursday morning to talk to Grand Island Central Catholic juniors and seniors about voting and being a Catholic in today’s world.
Foley’s visit was on behalf of a request from senior Hayden Price. The two had met at a pro-life event, but Price said that when he reached out to Foley, he wasn’t sure he’d get a response.
“But he responded to my email in about an hour, which was wonderful,” Price said.
Price, a co-president of a pro-life group at GICC, also is a certified deputy registrar with Hall County. Earlier this year, he helped host a Central Catholic event that yielded 10 new voter registrations. He said he wanted to get Foley to Grand Island to discuss voting with the GICC students because of how important voting is, especially locally.
“Voting is extremely important. It impacts so many aspects of our lives,” Price said. “Our government has far more impact on us than we realize.”
Foley agreed.
“Never miss an opportunity to vote,” he said.
The lieutenant governor not only talked about voting but also spoke at length about being pro-life and his Catholic faith.
Foley gave an example of each in a story he told about a woman with an unplanned pregnancy whom he met at a Catholic function, and how he later met a couple who couldn’t have children of their own. Foley said he brought them together. The expectant mother thought the couple was great and asked them to adopt and raise her baby.
Foley said the meeting came from a high power.
“God works in mysterious ways,” he told the students.
Foley said his religious beliefs help him in his job.
“Every day. I need help from the Lord. Every day. These struggles are tough,” Foley said. “But if we keep the faith and the Lord will bless us with victory in his time. This is his battle. We have to do our work, and he will do his work, and, in time, the truth will prevail.”
Foley fielded questions on various subjects, including Black Lives Matter, the Second Amendment, how he got started in politics and why he thought it was important to get involved in politics at an early age. He said he was impressed with the students’ questions.
“These are smart kids,” Foley said. “They are engaged. They are ready to become full adults and do whatever God has intended for them.
“I encourage them to vote. I don’t want them to just vote in presidential elections. I want them to vote every single time.”