Former Grand Island man sentenced in federal court

Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln for misuse of a Social Security number.

U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Bahena Sanchez to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.

On April 8, 2019, Bahena Sanchez filled out and signed a Form I-9 in order to begin employment at Tri-Cities Group, Inc. in Nebraska using the identity and Social Security number of his deceased brother, who had not been in the United States since 1999. Bahena Sanchez knew that a Social Security number had not been assigned to him by the Commissioner of Social Security. He provided that SSN with the intention to deceive Tri-Cities Group, Inc. into believing that number was assigned to him.

Bahena Sanchez made that false representation to satisfy Section 274A(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

In addition to using the SSN mentioned above, Bahena Sanchez used the same SSN in December of 2016 to apply for Social Security benefits. His application was accepted and from 2017 until early 2022, he received Social Security benefits using that SSN.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.