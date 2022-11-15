Former Marine hiked 10 miles on Veterans Day

When he was in the Marines, Queven Barrios spent a perilous seven months in Afghanistan.

His best friend, who was barely 21, died in a firefight. Barrios saw children killed. He received serious injuries himself from the explosion of an improvised explosive device.

The whole time he spent in Sangin, Afghanistan, was filled with stress. The Taliban was not far away.

"It was a rough day every single day," he said.

Many civilians don't understand what soldiers go through, Barrios says.

That's why he walked 10 miles on Veterans Day. He wants people to know the extent to which veterans experience suicidal thoughts, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues.

Barrios, 32, covered the 10 miles along Highway 281, carrying both American and Marine flags. He left Capital Avenue at 9 a.m. and made it to the Days Inn just past Interstate 80 at 1:15 p.m.

Lots of semi drivers honked in support as they drove past. One motorist gave him a cup of coffee. Some motorists said, "Keep going, buddy." When Barrios got to the bridge over I-80, he waved the American flag, which drew a big reaction from truckers driving underneath him.

It's not uncommon at all, Barrios said, for veterans to think about suicide. Nationwide, 22 American veterans kill themselves every day.

When people get out of the military, they often start losing friends, he said.

Many veterans think they can tough it out, he said. Or they shut themselves down, refusing to talk about their problems.

Barrios would like to see more of them seek counseling.

It often helps to talk to another veteran, even from another branch of service.

Barrios has received a lot of support from his boss, John Larson, an Army veteran. They both work at Veteran Roofing.

Veterans care for each other, Barrios said.

Barrios, who has lived in Grand Island since he was 2, graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2009.

He spent four years in the Marines, getting his discharge in 2013.

Being in the military was a good fit for him, because "I've always been a protector." In school, he took care of students who were bullied. He also looked out for his parents.

An infantryman, he was in the First Battalion, Fifth Marines.

Barrios did two seven-month tours in Afghanistan, but the second one was tougher than the first. He experienced a traumatic head injury from the explosion of a vehicle-borne IED. He and his fellow Marines were riding in a mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle. "I ended up taking a full blast because I was the gunner," he said.

During his time in the Marines and afterward, good friends lost their lives. In the military, sometimes fellow soldiers become closer than family.

When you lose a friend, you wonder if there's something you might have done to save him. Some feel the person who died was a better person than he is. They might ask, "Why did he die instead of me?"

Many vets feel there's a part of themselves still in Afghanistan, he said.

Barrios, who has a 6-year-old daughter named Mila Rae, is grateful to be an American. He's also glad he served his country. Military service turns you into a leader, he said.

Last Friday, Barrios was glad that he made it all 10 miles.

His left ankle bothers him from another explosion. When temperatures drop, he has to use a cane. At the end of his walk on Friday, he was limping.

So 10 miles is just about his limit. "Maybe less than that," he said, smiling.

In addition, many veterans aren't as mentally strong as they once were.

Sitting down with Barrios, you learn things about veterans that maybe you didn't know before.

He hopes to do the Veterans Day hike every year. He hopes other veterans will join him, and that a nonprofit agency will collaborate with them.

Later in the day, he'd like to sit down and have some chow with other people who've served our country.

Veterans Day is a good time to spend with other veterans.

On Friday, Barrios sat down with five other veterans at a local cemetery. Sipping cold beverages, they shared stories about a veteran whom Barrios didn't even know.

But after hearing all the stories, Barrios felt that he knew the man.

It's just good, he said, to talk to other people who've gone through the same experiences he has.