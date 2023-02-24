With the season of Lent comes traditions for people to enjoy and eat with one another.

Members of the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies hosted the first fish fry of the season at St. Mary's Cathedral, 112 S. Cedar St., in Grand Island on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies have hosted fish fries for quite a few years.

“It’s good,” said Chuck Donner, financial secretary for the Knights of Columbus council #1159. “It comes every year and we always have a good response.”

The fish fry started at 5 p.m., with many people already lined up to grab a plate.

“Right now, we’ve got about 50 people here and we’ve just started,” said Donner. “It’ll probably keep up until 6:30.”

The menu included fried alaskan pollock, au gratin potatoes, green beans, french fries and mac and cheese.

There were to-go boxes if people wanted to take their food if they wanted. However, most attendees sat down at the tables set up and enjoyed their meals with friends and families.

Some attendees, like Mark McGowan and his family, have been going to the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies for a couple of years.

“I just try to come and support the knights, support the parishes and take part in the Lenten tradition,” said McGowan.

There were also people who were attending the fish fry for the first time, including 3-year-old Dani Loschen, McGowan’s granddaughter.

“She thought she was going to go fishing,” said Liz Loschen, Dani’s mother. “I tried to tell her that it was a fish fry.”

The Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies will be hosting a fish fry every Friday until Mar. 24. However, they will be serving an enchilada meal on Mar. 31.