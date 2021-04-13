G.I. man accused of threatening woman with gun

A 24-year-old Grand Island man allegedly used a firearm to hold a woman by force Sunday and eventually barricaded himself inside the house, 239 S. Vine St.

The woman told police Harlon Cabrera Mejia used the gun to make her feel terrorized. She thought she wasn’t able to leave the residence without being shot and killed.

The threats were made in the presence of a 2-year-old and an infant.

During the time she was unable to leave, she was pushed into a wall, she said.

Police were summoned to the scene at about 4:45 p.m.

The two young males were with Cabrera Mejia when officers contacted him near the entryway of his residence, police say. The children were also present while Cabrera Mejia “was manipulating the firearm under terrorizing circumstances,” according to the police media report.

Police Capt. Jim Duering gave credit to a dispatcher “who managed to talk him into putting the firearm down and coming out.” That work allowed police to make an arrest “without any force really being used,” Duering said.

About 2 ounces of a substance believed to be marijuana was found inside the residence, along with multiple items used for drug use and drug packaging.

Cabrera Mejia was arrested for use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree false imprisonment, two counts of terroristic threats, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree domestic assault.